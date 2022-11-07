Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first half as Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 in London for their first away win of the Premier League season while Arsenal returned to the top of the table again with another commanding win over Chelsea.

Looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat, Liverpool started in front with Darwin Nunez testing Hugo Lloris with a stinging volley before feeding Salah for the first goal in the 11th minute.

Tottenham gradually grew into the game as Ivan Perisic hit the post with a header and Ryan Sessegnon’s claims of a penalty were denied when he was bundled over by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite their best efforts, Salah found the second soon before halftime when Eric Dier’s miscalculated backpass fell into his path and the Egyptian expertly beat Lloris with a chipped finish.

The hosts started the second period better guided by a returning Dejan Kulusevski who assisted Harry Kane’s goal just two minutes after coming on.

Tottenham then went on the offensive but Liverpool held on to seal their first three points away from home in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool sits 8th in the table with 19 points from 13 games while Tottenham is now fourth behind Newcastle with 26 points.

Earlier in the day, Gabriel Magalhães scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal outplayed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to usurp Manchester City on the league table again.

In other games, Aston Villa defeated Manchester United 3-1, Newcastle United hammered Southampton 4-1 and Crystal Palace got a last-gasp 2-1 win over West Ham United.