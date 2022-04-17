Liverpool beat Manchester City to reach FA Cup Final

Liverpool beat Manchester City at the iconic Wembley Stadium to reach the FA Cup Final thanks to Sadio Mane.

The Sengalese forward added two goals for the Reds as Liverpool survived late hiccups to advance 3-2 to the final.

Although the action was not as impressive as their recent Premier League clash, the win keeps Liverpool’s unprecedented hopes of a quadruple alive.

Ibrahima Konate scored Liverpool’s opener in just the 9th minute.

The Frenchman headed in a ball from a beautifully weighted Andy Robertson corner.

Their lead doubled just 10 minutes later when Mane chased down Stones’ pass to Zack Steffen. The goalkeeper tried to replicate Ederson’s theatrics but his touch let him down and Mane chased down the ball and easily put it into the back of the net.

Just before half-time, Mane found his second after picking up a clever pass from Thiago Alcantara and volleying it past Steffen.

Liverpool took a comfortable 3-0 lead into half-time.

After the break, City replied quickly with Jack Grealish pouncing on a square ball from Gabriel Jesus and firing it into the net on the 46th minute.

The goal gave City momentum, and the side went close two more times through Jesus. However, the efforts were well-covered by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to maintain the two-goal lead.

With 90 minutes on the clock, Bernardo Silva added a second for City, but despite a nervy four minutes of extra time, Liverpool were able to hold on and secure the victory.

They await the winner of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final.