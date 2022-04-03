Liverpool and Man City trade leads atop League table

Liverpool and Man City took turns leading the Premier League table as the club action resumed after the international break.

In the first game of the day, Liverpool overcame Watford 2-0 at home to move ahead of Man City.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for Jurgen Klopp’s side before Fabinho scored a 89th minute penalty-kick to give the Reds a comfortable win.

The German rotated his side with Sadio Mane starting on the bench after carrying his team to the World Cup, with an important game against Benfica in the Champions League on the horizon.

Their lead atop the table last for about 45 minutes as Manchester City regained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley.

Kevin De Bruyne put Manchester City ahead after five minutes when he found the top corner from a Raheem Sterling pass before Ilkay Gundogan added another before halftime to keep City one point clear of Liverpool.

Liverpool and Man City will clash next Sunday in what could be defining moment for each team this season.