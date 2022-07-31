Liverpool beat Manchester City to open their season by adding the Community Shield to their growing trophy collection.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool’s new striker Darwin Nunez sealed a 3-1 win for the Reds at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool started the game on the front foot, creating early chances before City settled into the game. It was the Merseysiders who went in front as Alexander-Arnold’s effort took a slight deflection off the head of Nathan Ake and nestled in off the post in the 21st minute.

City’s Erling Haaland, starting his second game since signing for Pep Guardiola’s team spurned two chances to draw level shortly before half-time.

Klopp introduced his newest striker, Nunez, at the hour mark as City continued to search for an equalizer against surging Liverpool.

They eventually leveled the match through another new arrival Julian Alvarez as Argentina forward squeezed a shot past Adrian after a goalmouth scramble that saw Phil Foden win the ball from the Spanish goalkeeper.

Alvarez’s goal was initially ruled out as his original run in behind was deemed offside, but a lengthy VAR check ended with Craig Pawson overturning the decision.

But the goal didn’t keep City on level terms for long.

Nunez drew a handball from Ruben Dias in the penalty area that eventually was awarded through VAR as a penalty and Salah dispatched the spot kick with ease.

Nunez then sealed the win in the dying stages of the game with a header past Ederson to give Liverpool a two-goal cushion and ensure a perfect start to his tenure at Anfield.

Though usually seen as a glorified friendly, the Community Shield win for Liverpool is a perfect start for the Reds as they embark on a journey to add more titles under Klopp.