Liver transplant surgery clinic

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Shifa International Hospital Islamabad in collaboration with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS, Hyderabad) conducted a one day filter clinic for Liver Transplant and Cirrhosis patients in Hyderabad on 26th Jan 2019.

Dr. Faisal Saud Dar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Consultant Liver Transplant Surgeon, Shifa Int. Hospital, visited the city to examine 120 patients who came from different cities of Sindh, i.e., Hyderabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, MirpurKhas, Sukkur, Nawab Shah, Ghotki, Karachi, TandoAllahyar etc. Among other chronic and prevalent diseases, chronic liver diseases, which include chronic hepatitis and cirrhosis of liver due to Hepatitis C Virus has become a major health hazard in Pakistan. It is estimated that over 2.5 million people in Pakistan require Liver Transplantation at any stage during their treatment.

Dr. Faisal Saud Dar also delivered a lecture on “Liver Transplantation in Pakistan” to a large gathering of local gastroenterologists, general surgeon, and practitioners at AIMs Hyderabad. He advocated the need to run Liver Transplant Filter clinics all across Pakistan to facilitate transplant patients.

Share on: WhatsApp