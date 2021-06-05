PM Imran urges rich states to play role for environment protection

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the world of looming water crisis as rising global warming badly affecting glaciers, which are major sources of water in Pakistan and other countries.

The premier was addressing the main event of World Enviornment Day, which is being hosted by Pakistan n partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme. The

PM Khan said that Pakistan’s contribution to carbon emission is less than one per cent but it is among the top ten countries most vulnerable to the global warming.

He urged the rich countries, which are also major carbon emitters, to help the poor countries in their fight to protect the environment.

Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and other officials are present on the occasion.

This year, the theme is “ecosystem restoration” and focuses on resetting our relationship with nature.

The day is celebrated across the world through various events and activities, in line with the latest coronavirus regulations.

Pakistan has been given hosting of the event in recognition of its lead role in implementing promising “Ecosystem Restoration Initiatives”.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan encouraged the international community to work together to maintain the ecosystem, boost forest cover, and conserve the environment for future generations.

The prime minister made the statements while speaking at a virtual launch event for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

More to follow…