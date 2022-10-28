Lahore: The stage is all set for the “Haqeeqi Azaadi March”–the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)–led by Chairman Imran Khan, to commence from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan arrived at Liberty Chowk, Lahore. Senior PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Shafqat Mehmood are also present atop the container along with Khan.

According to PTI’s official Twitter message, starting from Liberty Chowk today (Friday), the long march will pass through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, and the Data Darbar side. Then, it will move towards Muridke.

As confirmed earlier by senior PTI leader Asad Umar, the long march is expected to enter Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi.

This one will be Imran Khan’s second long march against the incumbent government after the former was ousted from the PM office in April this year.

Imran’s message

In a special message on Thursday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged everyone to participate in the long march, adding that the march was not for “personal or political” interests but to attain actual freedom for the country. He said the march’s purpose was to ensure that the country’s decisions were made inside it instead of by “foreign puppets”.

چیئرمین عمران خان کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے حوالے سے خصوصی پیغام #WeTrustImranKhan pic.twitter.com/bAcQ0fs0AJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 27, 2022

Live Updates

(03:20 pm, October 28) — Imran Khan arrives at Liberty Chowk

(03:00 pm, October 28) — Imran Khan leaves for Liberty Chowk

(01:57 pm, October 28) — Imran Khan’s container reached Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

عمران خان کا اپنا کنٹینر لاہور لبرٹی چوک پہنچ گیا- #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/sot8lFXJv2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022

(12:30 pm, October 28) — Dedicating long march to Arshad Sharif: PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dedicated the long march (Haqeeqi Azaadi March) to the slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar said that Imran Khan was the only leader who could bring about “much-needed” change in the country.

“You should take part in this march even if you do not belong to the PTI. Nation must reject decisions that are taken behind the closed doors,” Fawad told the presser, adding Imran will leave Zaman Park in some time and will reach Liberty Chowk.

(12:00 pm, October 28) — Workers at Liberty Chowk

PTI workers started arriving at Liberty Chowk where PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to address the rally before its start.

PTI leaders leave for Liberty Chowk

Leading PTI workers from their constituencies, senior PTI leaders started leaving for Liberty Chowk.

Leaving for liberty chowk from my constituency. pic.twitter.com/FSxMJV7PAF — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 28, 2022

لبرٹی چوک کی طرف گامزن۔ pic.twitter.com/CRv8XLIOzB — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 28, 2022

The Iron lady Dr.Yasmeen Rashid is ready for Haqiqi Azadi long March. #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/fRDrMCv2zK — PTI Rwp Official (@PTIOfficialRWP) October 28, 2022

(11:00 am, October 28) — Won’t allow any mob to attack Islamabad: warns Rana Sanaullah

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday vowed that the government will not allow any mob to attack Islamabad.

“If mob culture is developed, then where will democracy and state [go],” said Sanaullah while talking to the media outside Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench. The Supreme Court has ruled on long marches and sit-ins, he added

(10:38 am, October 28) — Come out today with Imran Khan to change the system of Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry urged the people of Lahore to come out on the streets with former prime minister Imran Khan to “change the system of Pakistan”.

“If you don’t become a part of it [Haqeeqi Azaadi March] today, then you should not care about this system, if you want to change this system, leave your home, otherwise the lives of children It will pass through the rotten system,” he said.