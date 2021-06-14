Punjab presents Budget 2021-22 with outlay of Rs2.653 trillion

LAHORE – Punjab government Monday unveiled the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs2.653 trillion.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht presented the budget amid ruckus created by opposition parteies.

Salient Features of Budget 2021-22

10% increase in salaries, pensions proposed Punjab fixes tax target at Rs160 billion for FY2022 Rs369 billion earmarked for health sector Rs100 billion earmarked for District Development Programme Rs560 billion for development Rs442 billion for education Rs196 billion allocated for South Punjab Rs89 billion for provision of water in cities Rs3 billion set aside for infrastructure development



According to a spokesman of Punjab Finance Department, a special package for industries and a number of public welfare projects will be announced in the budget.

He said provision of health Sahulat Cards will be ensured to 100 percent population of the province by December this year.