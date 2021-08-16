LIVE: PM Khan addresses the inaugural event for Single National Curriculum

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the federal capital’s inaugural event for the Single National Curriculum.

The implementation of the Single National Curriculum is in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s goal of eliminating educational disparities in the nation.

The unified curriculum was created in cooperation and coordination with education departments from all of the country’s federating units. In three stages, the Single National Curriculum is being created and published.

The plan for grades Pre-1 to 5 (the academic year 2021-22) will be executed in the first phase. The new curriculum will be followed by grades 6 to 8 (the academic year 2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (the academic year 2023-24) in the second and third stages, respectively.

