Appointed Tarin solely to control inflation, boost growth: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he has appointed Shaukat Tarin as the new finance minister assigning him two major tasks – curbing inflation and boosting the growth of Pakistan.

The premier was responding to a question made by a citizen regarding prevailing inflation during a live call session, which was broadcast on all TV channels.

Showing a graph, he said that the petroleum prices are much lower than in various countries including India.

Talking about the surge in prices of basic necessity items, he said that prices went up across the world after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Pakistan has to face the effects of what happens in the world, the premier said, adding that the increased rate of electricity plays a lead role in inflation.

He said predecessor governments had signed contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), adding that the government had to pay hefty amount to them whether the electricity they produce is utilized or not.

The premier is taking direct telephone calls from the public under the initiative of ‘Ap Ka Prime Minister Ap Kai Sath’.