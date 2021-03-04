PM Imran addresses 14th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually addressed the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Thursday.

The theme of the Summit is “Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of COVID-19.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is chairing the 14th Summit.



The Organization was formed in 1985 from the erstwhile Regional Cooperation for Development. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan later joined as members of the organisation.

As a founding member, Pakistan actively contributes towards the advancement of the goals and objectives of ECO and remains strongly committed to its aims of promotion of effective regional cooperation, with focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity, according to state broadcaster.