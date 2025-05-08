LIVE: Pakistan Deputy PM, DG ISPR hold key Presser after Indian Drone Incursion

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly condemned “malicious and provocative” move by India to stage a false flag operation intended to falsely implicate Pakistan in an attack on Indian civilians, particularly targeting the sentiments of the Sikh community in Indian Punjab.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Foreign Minister alleged that India launched projectiles within its own territory, endangering civilian lives to serve domestic political objectives.

Dar described act as an effort to divert attention from rising communal tensions within India by externalizing blame onto Pakistan.

According to Dar, over two dozen Indian drones were detected entering Pakistani airspace in the early hours of the morning, allegedly targeting defence systems near Lahore. The Deputy PM emphasized that the attempted strike was unsuccessful. “India tried and failed to damage our defensive infrastructure. Lahore’s air defences remain intact and operational.”

Minister however reassured the public, stating that there is no need to panic, and reiterated confidence in the country’s military preparedness:

DG ISPR confirmed that the drones were swiftly intercepted or jammed, and added that Pakistan has exercised maximum restraint, despite the provocative nature of the incursion.

The press conference comes amid growing media frenzy in Indian news outlets over a so-called “Operation Sindoor 2.0” — a claim that Indian forces struck and destroyed air defence systems in Lahore. Pakistani officials have strongly denied any such breach or damage, labeling the reports as disinformation designed to stir domestic sentiment in India.

Both officials called on the international community to take note of the situation and hold India accountable for unprovoked escalations that threaten regional peace.

Further updates are expected as Pakistan lodges formal diplomatic protests through the appropriate international channels.

More Updates to follow…