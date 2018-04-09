Live in law..!

TODAY’S buildings, roads and bridges in the country are made by corrupt contractors: I still remember a simple story my grandmother told me years ago. It was about a dishonest contractor who was awarded the contract of building a bridge across a river. The contractor as most contractors of that day and today, used the cheapest of material, sand instead of cement, mud instead of stone, and finally gave the flimsy construction a coat of paint, hiding all the defects.

All was well for a few months, till one morning the contractor received news that his son had been killed. “How and where?” asked the broken man to the bearer of the news. “He was crossing the bridge sir, when it collapsed and he was washed away..!”

Yesterday I heard that residents of a building that was in a bad condition had, had a meeting about getting it repaired. However, I found that the members who attended the meeting were not keen so much as to repair the building but just to paint it. “Why don’t you repair it?” I asked. “Too costly, we’ll just paint it, “they smiled.

I knew they were not interested because most of them had given it out on rent and knew that they were not risking their own lives because they did not live there. An architect who had worked for a large company for many years was called in one day by the board of directors and given plans for a fine house to be built in the best quarter of town. The chairman instructed him to spare no expense, using the finest material and the best builders.

As the house began to go up, the architect began to think; “Why such expensive labour? Why use costly material? So he began to use poor material and hire poor quality workmen. The difference in cost went into his own pocket. When the house was finished, it looked very fine on the outside, but it certainly was a weak structure.

Shortly after it was finished, the board of directors held another meeting to which the architect was called. The chairman made a speech thanking the architect for his long service to the company, as a reward for which they were making him a present of the house into which he could shift into immediately..!

Maybe that’s the type of law that needs to be passed. A live in law..! One that stipulates that a random draw will be conducted among builders and that if picked the architect, the contractor, the builder and their families live in the building they have put up for a period of not less than two years!

There, let them watch every crack on the wall with trepidation, stare at wet patches with apprehension, feel every tremor with fear. That master builder will dread the monsoon as much as his neighbour the architect trembles with every gust of wind and contractor sahib has nightmares of being buried alive under his own debris..!

