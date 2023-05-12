Imran Khan gets 2-week bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted two-week bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A two-member special division bench of the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had formed the special bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to hear Khan’s bail plea.

Earlier, IHC court had adjourned the hearing briefly for Friday prayers after the lawyers had started chanting Pro-Imran slogans in the courtroom.

Sharing his views on the big day, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman posed full confidence in the chief justice of Pakistan but mentioned that he was assaulted with a baton; he termed NAB’s behavior fine during his detention.

عمران خان کی اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ میں گفتگو VC: Independent Urdu #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں. pic.twitter.com/W0tJwzEqN4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023

How can be held responsible if I was under arrest, Imran asked, saying he was inside the premises of the IHC when he was arrested and they had no justification for the act.

The former premier mentioned that he was abducted and was shown the warrant for his arrest during his custody. He blasted at the authorities, calling it the law of the jungle. Khan even linked with likely martial law, saying the PTI chief stated that he can be arrested again, adding that he was allowed to talk to his wife Bushra Bibi.

Earlier in the day, a large number of PTI lawyers flocked outside the court premises and chanted slogans in support of Imran Khan.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…