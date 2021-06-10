Finance Minister Shuakat Tarin unveils Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is presenting the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021, saying the economy is recovering.

At a press conference in Islamabad, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is presentencing the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21.

The Pakistan Economic Survey is an annual assessment on the economy’s performance, with an emphasis on key macroeconomic indicators.

Tarin began by emphasising the role of Covid-19 in the economy’s contraction last year. However, he said that the actions made by current administration under Prime Minister Imran Khan helped the economy stabilise, resulting in improved growth performance.

“The government itself had set [GDP] growth will be 2.1pc and the IMF predicted even lower. But the decisions by this government such as incentivising manufacturing and textiles, construction, and interventions in agriculture have helped the economy recover.”

Pakistan’s preliminary growth rate for the first nine months of the fiscal year was 3.94 percent.

Despite the “cotton crop getting ruined,” Tarin stated large-scale manufacturing (LSM) grew by 9%, while agricultural grew by 2.77 percent — against a goal of 2.8 percent.

Despite the poor performance of the cotton crop, he claims that other crop yields compensated for it, resulting in 2.77 percent increase in agriculture overall.

The finance minister said the government wanted to control inflation “but prices are still high and affecting the common man”.

“So the way to solve this is by increasing production and that is why we have focused on agriculture in this budget,” Tarin said.

Tarin said he advised Prime Minister Imran Khan that it was time to concentrate on long-term growth “till we get to 5-8 percent GDP growth.”

“We will do interventions and take care of the poor. The poor man has been crushed in this stabilisation phase because the dreams we have shown them have been of a trickledown economy. And this can only happen when growth is sustainable and continuous for 20-30 years,” he said.

Tarin, on the other hand, stressed that this expansion should not be financed by borrowing.

“Countries which had sustainable growth, they grew continuously for 20-30 years. What have we done? Every time we grow by borrowing money, which is credit-based growth.”

