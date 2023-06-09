LIVE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presents budget for FY24

For Live speech click below.

ISLAMABAD – With one eye on the IMF and the other on voters, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday proposed a federal budget amid a daunting challenge to meet targets.

The second budget of the coalition government carries new taxes worth Rs700 billion while the total outlay of the budget is likely to be over Rs14 trillion.

The NA session started with a recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also present in the assembly.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…