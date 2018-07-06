Live, fight & die for country is foremost duty of PAF: Air Chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

‘Being the combatant of this elite organization, upholding the pledge to ‘Live For’, ‘Fight For’ and ‘Die For’ the country and the PAF is our first and foremost duty’, said the Air Chief while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 50th Combat Commanders’ Course at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), Sargodha. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief further said, ‘Over the years it has been proven that a better trained professional side with high morale can offset the limitation of numbers and equipment to a great extent’.

In the same context, he expressed satisfaction that Combat Commanders School continued to inculcate combat leadership and enduring passion of being ‘second to none’ amongst the fighting echelons of PAF. Emphasizing the spirit of nationhood, he restated his faith in the resolve of PAF in effectively contributing towards the defense of aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

The chief guest also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers. The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Best Combat Commander was awarded to Wing Commander Fahad Sajid Peerzada; while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for the Best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Tayyab Saeed Qureshi. The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.

