Live colorful with Galaxy J6 launched

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Samsung Pakistan has launched its latest lineup of Galaxy smartphones in Pakistan at an iftaar dinner held at a local hotel. The Galaxy J6, J4, A6 and A6+ come with Super AMOLED screens, along with their own unique features.

The Galaxy J6 displays truly vivid images all the way to the edge of the device. The Super AMOLED screen produces sharper contrast and more dynamic color so that the world that lies before your eyes looks clearer. Moreover, Infinity Display sets a new standard for an uninterrupted, immersive experience, so while the screen is larger, the device remains sleek and compact. This can be attributed to extremely thin bezels and swapping the physical home button with software powered in-display home button. The 18.5:9 aspect ratio lets you enjoy easier multitasking and truly immersive viewing.

The 8 MP front camera and 13 MP rear camera equipped with F1.9 lenson the J6, bring out more brightness and clarity to your photos, while an adjustable LED flash is also present. In addition to this, the model comes with in-built “stickers” thatmake capturing photos even more fun. Dual Messenger gives you the option to use two separate accounts for the same messenger app. Moreover, face recognition and fingerprint scanner let you access your phone quickly and conveniently. With 3 unique and attractive colors to choose from, Galaxy J6 suits every style.

The Galaxy J4 has a 5.5″ Super AMOLED screen with a familiar 16:9 ratio and 720 x 1280 pixel resolution. The memory configuration is 2GB RAM + 16GB storage with microSD card slot present.The primary camera is the same as on the Galaxy J6 while the front-facing camera uses a 5MP sensor and keeps the adjustable LED flash.

Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus, with the latter having dual cameras, a larger battery and a bigger screen.The Galaxy A6 Plus’sdual camerascomprise of the main camera being 16MP f/1.7,along with a secondary 5MP rear camera for refocusing and depth of field effects. At the front end, users will find an impressive 24MP f/1.9 camera for selfies and video-calling.The Galaxy A6 Plus also offers a 6-inch 2,220 x 1,080 Super AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy A6 has a 16MP f/1.7 rear camera, as well as a 16MP f/1.9 ‘selfie’ camera. It also possesses a 5.6-inch 1,480 x 720 Super AMOLED screen and a 3,000mAh battery. Both A6 and A6 Plus pack a front-facing LED flash for those ‘selfie’ enthusiasts, keeping in line with the promise of a “camera that lets you be you”.

On this occasion President Samsung Pakistan Mr. Y J Kim stated: “The Galaxy lineup of smartphones are built for today’s millennial. These smart phones will set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with Samsung’s signature Super AMOLED display. These phones also get amazing cameras that let users capture professional grade images and express themselves in a unique manner.”