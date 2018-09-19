Jubel D’Cruz — a Christian from India writing about a Hindu festival (“Ganesh Festival”, September 16). And it is getting published in a daily of Pakistan hosting an overwhelming Muslim majority! Indeed if humanity remains our prime concern (after all in which country would one get born and to the parents of which religious group are nothing but sheer accident of destiny), then all norms of religious or national divide (if not identity) are bound to get erased.

Of course one should love respect and remain emotional to his/her own language, religion and country; but it can be easily achieved without belittling or mocking others. Rather the whole world full of diversities can be embraced to the full by remaining true to one’s own demographical identity and that is the essence of humanity — Live and Let Live!

In this dark world full of intolerance and hatred towards the “aliens”, Pakistan Observer is serving as nothing but a beacon of humanity, values, liberalism and universal brotherhood. Hats off to you all Sir and also to Mr.D’Cruz. Parting with the pen of Rabindranath Tagore — “Come, Oh! Aryans, come non-Aryans, come Hindu and Muslims. Come, come, Oh! Englishmen, come Christians, come Brahmins, purify your heart, hold the hands of downtrodden and out-castes. Remove all ills and disrespect”.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

