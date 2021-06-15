25% increase in govt employees’ salaries as Sindh unveils Budget 2021-22

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, is presenting the budget for next fiscal year 2021-22 with total outlay of around Rs1.4 trillion.

Members of Opposition parties including the PTI are chanting slogans against the provincial government besides holding placards.

Before the budget session of Sindh Assembly, the provincial cabinet approved a 20 per cent increase in salaries of government employees, besides setting the minimum wage at Rs25,000. The annual increment is double than what was proposed by Federal and Punjab governments.

Salient Features of Provincial Budget

Rs277.56 billion allocated for the education sector

Rs2 billion proposed for low-cost housing

10% increase proposed in pensions

Rs329 billion set aside for development projects

Rs500 million for special children fund

Rs119 billion proposed or security

Rs16 billion for welfare of citizens

Rs1.7 billion for revival of IT sector

