LIV golfers will be allowed to compete at The Masters next year in a major win for the PGA rival circuit after Augusta National announced that it will not change its criteria for the tournament next year.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments,” said Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley in a statement.

“Our focus is to honour the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

Although PGA has suspended players who have jumped ship to the rival circuit, it has no hold over the four majors.

World No. 3 Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Bryson Dechambeau, and 2020 champion Dustin Johnson will now be among the LIV golfers set to be invited to The Masters as a result.

Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner, who chose not to play in last season’s tournament, is another invitee.

Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel may also be present while The Masters criteria of allowing the top 50 in the official world golf rankings (OWGR) at the end of 2022 will mean LIV defectors Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen will also be present.

The British Open has also indicated LIV golfers who meet qualifying standards will be welcomed while the US Open and the PGA Championship have not yet confirmed their entry criteria.

The first major of the golfing year will take place from April 6-9 where Scottie Scheffler will defend his crown.