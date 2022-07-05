In another win for the LIV Golfers, they have been granted an exemption that will allow them to compete at this year’s Scottish Open.

Britain’s Ian Poulter, South Africa’s Justin Harding, and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui will now be able to play in the July 7-10 event after their bans were lifted pending the result of appeals, Europe’s DP World Tour said on Monday.

The Tour had previously banned members who took part in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed LIV league from three upcoming tournaments which included the Scottish Open and also fined them 100,000 pounds each.

Poulter’s management company had appealed to Sport Resolutions, an internationally-recognized independent body set up to try to avoid disputes getting dragged through the courts

“I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s hearing but will abide by the decision,” DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.

“It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.”

It is seen as another win for the rival league whose golfers have managed to sneak into Tour events despite being banned by the PGA and the PGA European Tour.

Pelley added that the DP World Tour would make further comments in due course but not during the tournament at Adare Manor in the Irish city of Limerick, which ends on July 5

The DP World Tour and U.S.-based PGA Tour have already announced a 13-year joint venture partnership last week to combat the ongoing threat posed by the LIV Golf which has already poached a handful of high-profile golfers with promises of big monetary rewards.