LIV Golf got its first taste of what the American hierarchy thinks of the Saudi-backed league with several Oregon spokespeople criticizing the nascent league.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is hosting its second event, and first in the United States, starting on Thursday at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, located west of Portland, Oregon.

But its reception in the States has been less than ideal with the golf circuit’s connection to the Saudi Arabian government.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has called out the event over the numerous issues surrounding the new controversial league, including the hit-and-run death of Fallon Smart in 2016. A Saudi Arabian student was facing a first-degree murder charge related to the case in Oregon when a tracking device was removed and he vanished.

Wyden was far from alone in voicing criticism with North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan being one of 11 mayors from the area to sign a letter officially opposing the tournament.

“We believe that we have a moral obligation to take a stand and speak out against this event in order to protect the people we serve. While our local jurisdictions may not be able to prevent this event, we stand together to voice our concerns about the unwelcomed potential risks, visitors, and harm this event could have on our communities.”

The LIV Golf event in Oregon is one of five that will be held in the United States this year.

The tournament will move next to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, at the end of July.

Despite the political outcry and a ban by the PGA Tour, the golfers have not been deterred from joining the newly formed league.

The Portland-area event will see several new big names making a bow in the LIV series including Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and more.

Matthew Wolff is the latest name to join the circuit which will run the opposite of the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

With the political signage being banned for the spectators in the crowd, protests are still expected to be held outside the venue.