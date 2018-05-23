Little fairy Sabika Sheikh’s body arrives at Karachi airport

KARACHI (Pakistan Observer) – 17-year-old Sabika Sheikh’s dead body arrived at Jinnah International airport, Karachi early hours of Wednesday morning. She was killed in Texas’s Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, reported Pakistan Observer.

About dozen’s of family members of Sabika Sheikh and personnel from United States Consulate in Karachi were present at Jinnah Airport Cargo Complex to receive her body. Known political figures were also present at the airport.

Sabika Sheikh’s uncle Abdul Jaleel Sheikh confirmed that her funeral prayers will be offered at the Hakim Saeed Ground at 9:00 am and she will be laid to rest at the Azeempura graveyard.

Previously, Sabika’s funeral prayers were offered in Houston Brand Lane Islamic Center. The funeral was attended by members of Pakistani community along with Pakistan Council General in Houston Aisha Farooqi, mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, and members of the United States Congress.

Texas’s Santa Fe High School shooting

A 17-year-old student armed with a sawed-off shotgun and a .38-caliber handgun opened fire in Texas’s Santa Fe High School on Friday. 10 students were killed and 10 were wounded.

Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student studying in the US facilitated by the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme was among one of those 10 students were killed.

The suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis was arrested on capital murder charges, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant in relation to the school shooting.

The accused shooter, won’t face the death penalty if he is convicted of capital murder, due to two US Supreme Court rulings. A 2005 decision made it unconstitutional for anyone under 18 at the time of their crime to face execution, and a 2012 ruling outlawed life without parole.