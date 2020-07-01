Lithuania issues ‘coin of hope’

latvia

Lithuania issued a new collector’s coin to mark the coronavirus crisis, bearing the inscription: “After darkness, I hope for light”. Asta Kuniyoshi, deputy governor of Lithuania’s central bank, said the bank came up with the idea in March when the Baltic eurozone member imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to AFP. “At the height of the pandemic we witnessed solidarity between people. So the coin marks not only the lockdown period but also the universal human values of hope, unity and solidarity,” she said.–AFP