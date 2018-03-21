Literature in all Pakistani languages reflects love for country: Iftikhar Arif

Zubair Qureshi

Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and celebrated poet of Pakistan, Iftikhar Arif on Tuesday drew the attention of the literati, linguists and participants of a seminar-cum-Mushaira (poetry recital) to the fact that literature being produced in all the Pakistani languages has one common thread i.e. love for the country and patriotism.

Arif was presiding over the seminar titled “Istehkam-e-Pakistan Aur Ahle Qalam ki Zimma Dariyan” organized at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). The seminar was organized in the backdrop of the International Poetry Day being marked around the globe on March 21 (today). It was followed by the Mushaira in which participated noted poets of the twin cities.

Iftikhar Arif was of the view that literature in Pakistani languages was the most authentic reference of Pakistan’s history. During the last 70 years, very moving and appealing literature was produced in Balochi, Sindhi, Pushto, Brahwi, Siraiki, Punjabi, Hindko and English. This shows our writers and poets groomed in their mother languages are no less talented. Their vision is broad and the canvas is vast.

Director General of the Academy, Dr Rashid Hamid upon the arrival of the guests presented a welcome address and gave an overview of the Academy’s activities. He said the PAL would continue to express its love for the country and arrange through such events and through its publications as well.

On the occasion a paper was also read with regard to “Youm-e-Pakistan.” Noted scholar Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashaad shared his thoughts with the audience through that paper. He said Pakistan is not merely a piece of land where Muslims of the subcontinent were given opportunity to live according to their values, teachings of Islam, it is also a symbol of great movement, a struggle of the millions of the Muslims of this land.