Literature Festival from March 1

Staff Reporter

The 10th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), the country’s most anticipated literary event, is scheduled to be held on 1, 2, and 3 March 2019 at the Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi. A vibrant programme of talks, interviews, panel discussions, readings, book launches, English poetry readings, Urdu mushaira, stand-up comedy, satire, author signings, performing arts, documentary screenings, book fair, and literary award have been lined up.

With ideas and subjects as diverse as mental health, education, writing autobiographies, and pop culture being explored at the KLF, the event promises to be a literary and cultural feast.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press (OUP), shared the programme highlights of the 10th KLF and announced the shortlisted books of the KLF–Infaq Foundation Urdu Literature Prize in a press conference held at the Arts Council of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Saeed Husain said, “KLF is not just an event, but it’s a celebration of literature, books, reading, performing arts, culture and diversity.

