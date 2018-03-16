Literary session ‘Muzakra’ today

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a literary session ‘Muzakra’ on Friday at Faiz Heritage Museum. The Research and Publication department of Lok Virsa will conduct interactive literary sessions. Renowned writers and scholars including Itfikhar Arif and Tahir Jalib will speak on topic “Habib Jalib and the Power of Poetry”.

The speakers will pay tribute to revolutionary poet Habib Jalib in their copies. Habib Jalib was a big name in the Urdu poetry. His work besides affecting the modern poetry of the language also had a very positive and construction impact on the poetry of other languages.

The poetry of Habib Jalib can be divided into two parts first comprises ghazals composed during the period when Jalib had chosen to keep a somewhat low profile. He died on March 12, 1993 at the age of 65 years.—APP

