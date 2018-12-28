Literary session held on endangered, extinct musical instruments

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Thursday organized a Muzakra – a literary session – titled, Endangered and Extinct Musical Instruments of Pakistan.

Director General at the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan Sheraz Haider was the guest of honor on the occasion. The speakers, in their copies on topic, illuminated the details of the extinct and the endangered instruments through discussion and visuals. At the same time, they also deliberated upon the threats, challenges, opportunities and possible revival of such instruments through an open and interactive session.

“It was a matter of grave concern that this music and these musicians are dying out. We need to preserve this music and part of the problem is that this is an expensive instrument that most people can’t afford. There are no institutions teaching instrument, and we need to teach this free of cost to save it,” the speakers added.

One of the oldest bowed instruments of the region, the body of the Sarangi is hollow and made of teak wood adorned with ivory inlays.

Some of the extinct instruments include: Vichatar Veena, Sur Bahar, Israaj, Pakhawaj, Chung, Jaltarang, and Dilruba. Likewise, some of the dying musical instruments include: Sarangi, Israj, Tanpura, Sarinda, Alghoza, Sitar, Tabla, Narr Bait, and Santoor, Borondo. Shehraz Haider is also a cultural historian, an ethno-musicologist, a dance critic and a playwright also highlighted the history and importance of instruments in his copy. He remained an anchorperson for Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (1988-2008).—APP

