Literary persons from across country reach capital

National Book Festival

Literary persons from across the country have reached federal capital to participate in the four-day Annual National Book Festival which will start at Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad from April 6 (Friday). The banners inscribed with pictures and names of prominent literary persons are displayed at different leading avenues of the federal capital to welcome the delegates.

President Mamnoon Hussain will formally inaugurate the National Book Festival through hoisting the Book flag.

The festival is being arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF) under the title “Kitaboon Ki Duniya Salamat Rahey” to promote book reading culture among the citizens.

Prominent political leaders and other personalities will participate in the event. The festival will bring a number of attractions for the book lovers including display of 130 book stalls, book reading sessions and colourful activities for the children.—APP