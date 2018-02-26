Literary festival concludes

City Reporter

The two-day Lahore Literary Festival (LLF-2018), that brought together writers, journalists, musicians, analysts and politicians from all over the world, concluded here at Alhamra Arts Council, on Sunday.

Razi Ahmed, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the LLF, told APP that the events like the LLF should be institutionalised and must have full support from the government and other formations to make them a sustainable platform, where people could freely discuss ideas. He said total 20 sessions were held at the festival, which was attended by more than 100 scholars, writers, critics and researchers.