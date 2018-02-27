Literary, cultural activities aglore in Lahore

THE 6th edition of Lahore Literary Festival was participated by large number of people from

literary and other walks of life including some international personalities during the two days it was held at the Alhamra Art Center. They attended different sessions of their interest and some of them gave their in put during the deliberations as well. Session titled MC Activist got underway on Saturday morning with Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmad and Mohsin Hamid taking part and Shahid Zahid acting as the moderator highlighting the importance of activities in the society.

Another session was dedicated to prominent and popular figure of Munno Bhai and was titled ‘Munno Bhai Ki Yaad Mein Jangal Udas Hai’. Veteran journalist and human rights activist and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Director IA Rehman and prominent poetess Kishwar Naheed talked about Munno Bhai as they had known him for years and years together paying him rich tributes in the process. Poet Asghar Nadeem Syed moderated the session and also talked about Munno Bhai describing him a believer in activism, powerful voice of the voiceless, courageous and outspoken journalist, columnist and down to earth playwright and poet along with IA Rehman, Kishwar Naheed and Ash’ar Masood.

Session titled ‘Aurangzeb Alamgir,Man and King’ and his era was discussed by Audrey Truschke and Faqeer Syed Aijazuddin. A book ‘The New Pakistani Middle Class’ was also launched during this session. Session devoted to ‘the multiple lives of Shoaib Hashmi’ was moderated by Adeel Hashmi with Salman Shahid and Nadia Jamal talking about Shoaib Hashmi as a great playwright, actor as well as a great teacher at the Government College Lahore. Great h`umane, poet and journalist Faiz Ahmad Faiz was also talked about in the festival by Iftikhar Arif, Zafar Poshni and Kishwar Naheed in a session ‘Faiz, Hamari Yaadien’ which was moderated by Ash’ar Masood.

Number of other sessions which also formed part of the festival were titled Istanbul Magnificent Through the Ages; Expressions of Contemporary China; Heer Waris Shah and Ajoka Waseeb; Reframing the Picture of Asian Art; Myth, Realities, Politics and Imagination; Post Conflict Sri Lanka and Women Writing, and Art and Human Condition. Book ‘ The Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ written by Amardeep Singh was also launched during the session ’Sikh Heritage after the Raj’.

Other than these, panelists and known figures from different walks of life spotted at the thronged Alhamra Art Centre included Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Tehmina Durrani. Dr Arifa Syeda Zohra, Khaled Ahmad,Esther Freud, Osama Siddiqui, Jessica Erin Jackley, Mohsin Hamid, Nadifa Mohamed, Robert Worth, Ammara Maqsood, Sunela Jaywardene, Bhavani Fonseka, Ameena Hussain, Maithree Wickramasinghe and Mehreen Jabbar.

Founder of the Literary Festival and CEO Razi Ahmed on being contacted said that around 120 speakers from within Pakistan and number of foreign countries are participating this year, we had a remarkable turnaround this time, morning sessions were jam-packed, Lahore Literary Festival is a platform where people are free to talk about ideas and express themselves openly even on contentious topics of the day and we are happy to be back at the Alhamra this year.

Painting exhibitions

Rohtas 2, gallery of well-known artist Salima Hashmi located in a corner of her residence in Model Town, was the venue of a solo paintings exhibition of professional artist and art historian Samina Iqbal which was titled ‘Art Factionary’. Pioneer Art Residency, curated by Sameera Raja at Canvas Gallery, brought together a brilliant group of internationally acclaimed creative minds. They included Hamra Abbas, David Alesworth, Jehanzeb Haroon, Quddus Mirza, Human Mulji, Seems Nusrat and Nausheen Saeed. At the residency, the artists had worked together for 15 days and nights producing he creative work, which was displayed on the occasion.

Hamail Art Gallery at MM Alam Road in Gulberg was the venue of paintings exhibition of true lover of nature Dr Shahida Manzoor which was inaugurated and duly appreciated by senior artist Mian Ijazul Hassan. Dr Shahida Manzoor’s creative work titled ‘mysteries of Sublime’, displayed at the Hamail Art Gallery, spans over two years and it is all about nature, the magnificent colours and the stories about human nature have been very skillfully presented by her as a reflection of our society. She said on the occasion ‘I love nature, it attracts me, mainly because of the colours nature offers including the flora and fauna, the captivating colours of the birds and flowers, the imitable creation of God’.

On display were her more than 45 paintings in acrylic on canvas, the artist tastefully painted the nature through flowers and trees, with river streams and sun setting in the backdrop. The solo exhibition was to continue for a week.

On completion of five-year Murree Museum Artist Residency, a project of the National College of Arts (NCA), students showcased their creative artwork titled ‘Future Debris’ at Zahoorul Akhlaq Art Gallery of the premier art institution. The residency was founded by Saba Khan in 2014, 30 artists haven residency so far to work and highlight many issues. During their stay, artists exhibited art works on the changes that have occurred in Murree with the passage of time. The artists who took residency included Salima Hashmi, Nazish Attaullah, Afshar Malik, Ayesha Jatoi and USMAN Saeed.

