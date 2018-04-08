Literary activities galore in Lahore

THIS edition of the Lahore Diary is devoted to literary activities, which continued to galore not only in cultural capital of Pakistan Lahore but also away in Thal desert of Bhakkar.

Two-days International Literary Conference was held at Adabi Baithak, the venue for holding literary gatherings, of Alhamra Art Centre was held under auspices of literary organization ‘Asbaat’ in collaboration with the Lahorwe Arts Council. The literary moot was organized jointly by ‘Asbaat’ Chairman Saleem Akhtar and and president Shahid Raza.

Opening session of the conference was presided by visiting Indian writer Kewal Dheer.Its various sessions were held during the two days during which prominent writers and poets expressed their views on different literary subjects. During the proceedings, condolence references were also held for Munnoo Bhai ad Rukhsana Noor who had passed into eternity during last couple of months and their literary contributions and services were duly highlighted by number of writers and poets.

Chief guests and speakers of the literary moot included Bushra Rahman, Dr Tabussum Kashmiri, Dr Saadat Saeed, Hussain Ahmad Sheerazi, A.Ghaffar Pasha, Farhat Zahid, Naseem Akhtar, Farhat Parveen, Dr Sughra Sadaf. Second session was devoted to Mehfil-e-Mauseequi during which well-known ghazal singer Inayat Abid and other singers enthralled the gathering with their renditions.

In the session on the theme of ‘Beesween Sadi Ka Adab aur Tanqeedi Rawaiyye’, Hussein Majrooh, Dr Ziaul Hassan, Dr Amjad Tufail and others expressed their views.

Last session of the conference was devoted to mushaira which was presided over by prominent poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad whereas well-known poets NajeebAhmad, Baqi Ahmad Puri and Ameer Hssain Jaffery were the chief guests. Poets who recited their nazams and ghazals on the occasion included Asadullah Arshad Mayo, Farhad Turabi, Farasat Bokhari, Dr Saadat Saeed, Khalid Shaani, Nadeem Raja, Sheeroze Khan Anjum, Salim Sabir, Farrukh Sardar Soze, Rizwan Rana, Khalid Nasr, Mumtaz Rashed Lahori, Hussan Bano, Farrukh Mahmud, Tauqeer Abbas Mirza, Waqas Nazeer, Azam Kamal, Waseem Abbas, Taseer Naqvi, Tariq Chughtai, Munawwar Sultana, Farhat Zahid, Arshad Shaheen, Hameeda Shaheen, Apa Naseem Akhtar, Professoe Abbas Mirza, HFarhat Parveen, Beena Goindi, A.Ghaffar Pasha, Saadullah Shahand Dr Ziaul Hassan .At the conclusion, chief guests Ameer Hussain Jaffery and Amjad Islam Anjad recited their verses.

Reception for Iqbal Rahi

To celebrate 70th anniversary of poet and writer Iqbal Rahi, a function was held at Alhmra’s Adabi Baithak which was presided over by Dr Akhtar Shumar while Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council Captain ® Atta Muhammad Khan participated as the chief guest while other chief guests included Khurshid Kamal, Tauqeer Ahmed Shareefi, Professor Ashiq Raheel, Zabeeullah Lagan, Farhat Abbas, Wajid Ameer, Altaf Zaamin Cheema and Saleem Akhtar Malik.

Paying rich tributes to Iqbal Rahi for his meritorious literary services, speakers said that Iqbal Rahi is rendering literary services for last about forty years and is regarded as an academy for new writers.

Farhat Abbas Shah said that after pretty long period he has got the opportunity of participating in a function with a noted genuine poet, Akhtar Shumar said that Iqbal Rahi is rendering literary services with sincerity and good intentions least botherinf showoffs, and Captain ® Atta Muhammad Khan said that Iqbal Rahi is a great poet and presented him Special Award of Alhamra.

Iqbaliyat expert from Australia honoured

A joint reception was organized by Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex and Iqbal Adabi Forum in honour of visiting Iqbaliyat expert from Australia Afzal Rahi. Function was presided over by Iqbaliyat expert Mufti Hafiz Ameer Ali Sabri while Professor Dr Rafiq Ahmad Khan, Dr Umar Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Syed and Mumtaz Rashed Lahori were the chief guests. Iqbal Adabi Forum President Safia Malik conducted proceedings.

Those who expressed their views and recited verses of great poet and thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion included Dr M.Ibrar, Dr Kausar Iqbal, Mansha Qazi, Masood Shafiq Farooq and Anjum Waheed.

Speakers highlighted different aspects of visiting Iqbaliyat expert Afzal Rizvi’s book ‘Dar Barg Lala Duggal’ and said he had chosen a unique title for his book. Iqbal Rizvi was presented a memorial shield on behalf of Aiwan-e-Iqbal and bouquets for the chief guests .

Participants of the function included Lubna Ashraf, Fatima Rizvi, Kishwar Malik, Iffat Ilyas, Ejaz Ullah Naz, Professor Nazar Bhinder, Naveed Mirza, Rabia Rehman, Fahd Khalid, Naheed Niazi, Tauseef Khawar, Malik Riaz, Muhammad Yasin, Sumaira Abid, Anees Ahmad, Salahuddin, Gulshan Ara and Zahid Rasool among others.

Launching of novel ‘Taous Faqat Rang’

Well-known short story writer and daughter of late veteran journalist, columnist and idealist Ahmad Bashir, Neelam Ahmad Bashir’s perhaps first novel ‘ Taous Faqat Rang’ was launched at a function held at Punjab Institute of Literature and Culture (PILAC) in the vicinity of Qaddafi Stadium in Guberg.

Launching ceremony was presided over by Ghulam Hussain Sajid, proceedings were conducted by Dr Sughra Sadaf and speakers included Amjad Tufail, Ghafar Shehzad, Yasmin Hamid, Salma Awan, noted tv artist and novelist’s sister Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas who appreciated Neelam Ahmad Bashir’s this maiden effort of penning down a novel in the background of 9/11 and highlighting past, present and future of immigrants living in the United States.

Launching of novel ‘Shab-e-Rafta’

Parveen Atif is a well-known short story writer and has five short stories collections to her credit. She has now written her first novel under the title of ‘Shab-e-Rafta’, which was also launched at a function at PILAC, which was organized by Neelam Ahmad Bashir and presided over by short story writer Farhat Parveen.

Those who dilated on different aspects of novel ‘Shab-e-Rafta’ terming it as an important novel of the present era and highlighted literary contributions of Parveen Atif on the occasion included Seema Peeroze, Salma Awan, Beena Goindi, Oma Adil, Adeel Burki, Ameer Hussain Jaffery and Munir Ahmad Firdous.

Mehmuda Ahmad Bashir,wife of late prominent journalist Ahmad Bashir and mother of Neelam Ahmad Bashir, especially attended the function.

All Pakistan Mushaira in Bhakkar

Literary activities of sorts are not just limited and restricted to Lahore, Rawalpindi and other big cities and have been taking place in desert area of Bhakkar also for years together.

Latestly, an All Pakistan Mushaira was held under auspices of Government College Bhakkar in which both known and young poets from all over the country participated and recited their verses.

Prominent poet Nazeer Qaisar, according to the reports reaching here, presided over the mushaira, hosted by College Principal Professor Dildar Haider Khan Leghari and proceedings were conducted by Qalb-e-Abbas while chief guests were Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Syed Bilal Haider and MNA Dr Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla.

Poets who recited their verses in the form of ghazals and nazams on the occasion included Mansoor Afaq, Imdad Akash, Azeez Shahid, Gulzar Bokhari, Khalid Masood Khan, Afzal Aajiz, Hassan Abbasi, Azhar Farogh, Nadeem Najid, Nazir Yaad, Salim Shehzad, Saeed Asim , Ashraf Kamal, Tahzeeb Haafi, Ahmad Fareed, Naeem Raza Bhatti and Akhtar Majaz,Iqbal Hussain, Zafar Bokhari, Safdar Karabalai, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Bokhari and Syed Najaf Ali Shah among others.

All guest poets who had come from different parts of the country were well looked after and good arrangements were made by the organizers for their boarding and lodging which were duly appreciated by all of them.

