Literacy vital for improving human indicators: Razina

Staff Reporter

“Education being the basis of human civilizations, benefits societies in many ways, as a major driver for economic growth and human development, empowers individuals by giving a better understanding for living a healthy, prosperous and peaceful life.

People who are illiterates lack decision making power and are less likely to participate in civic li-fe.

This was observed by chairperson National Commission for Human Development while addressing to the Operational Review Meeting.

Chairperson National Commission for Human Development said that, though government of Pakistan has taken steps to improve education and improvement is observed as decrease in out of school children, increase in Adjusted Net Enrollment Rate in Primary Education from 72% to 77% and increase in education facilities as well.

All these efforts could not meet the target of 90% literacy rate, as we are moving at a very slow pace, we need to take some fast track initiatives to achieve 90% literacy rate, she maintained.

All the participants from provinces presented ongoing programs in their respective domains and a detail discussion was generated about enrolment campaign, passing out of the students of 5th grade and different success stories.