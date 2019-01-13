Literacy rate to be taken to 70pc in four years: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that the government was preparing a plan to declare Literacy Emergency in the country aiming at increasing the literacy rate from 58 to 70 percent by next four years. In order to achieve the task the education ministry has prepared a plan to launch country-wide “National Literacy Campaign”, the minister said while talking to media.

Shafqat Mahmood further said that under the campaign as many as 5,000 literacy and skills development centers would be established in all districts of four provinces.

While a National Coordination Center at national level would also be set up to create consensus among all stake holders regarding the literacy campaign.

Meanwhile, Joint Education Adviser in the Federal Education Ministry Rafiq Tahir while sharing the details of the proposed campaign said that a brain storming session has been held in the ministry regarding launching of the emergency campaign.

He told this scribe that the next meeting regarding literacy campaign would be held on January 16. After finalizing the draft of literacy campaign it would be get approved by the Cabinet Division before implementation, he told.

Tahir further said that that Chief Ministers of all provinces and provincial Education Ministers would also be brought on board before launching of the campaign to make it a complete success story. Under the plan, Rafiq Tahir said the Ministry of Education has also established National Curriculum Council (NCC) to achieve the desired goals in the education sector. —APP

