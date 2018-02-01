Literacy with character building is our aim: Chairperson NCHD

Staff Reporter

“To educate 57 million illiterates of the country alongwith character building is the prime duty and challenge being faced by the nation. This was observed by chairperson NCHD former Senator Razina Alam Khan in the 5th Advisory Council Meeting.

She said that our next aim is to develop learning resource for 350,000 children.

While briefing about NCHD interventions she said, 6,000 adult literacy centers are functional under Functional Literacy Program all over the country. There are 145,000 illiterates who are attaining basic literacy skills, she said.

Besides running 5,949 community feeder schools in the remote areas of the country, there are 100 Madrasa Feeder School in AJK, FATA, GB and ICT under Mainstreaming of Madrasa Project.