Literacy a key factor to improve human indicators

Staff Reporter

Chairman National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Col. (Retd) Amirullah Marwat on Thursday said a literacy campaign with focus on technical and vocational skills would be launched soon.

According to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was taking steps for achieving 100 per cent literacy rate along with fulfilling international commitment.

Addressing a NCHD management meeting here, the Chairman regretted that there are 44% children of 5-16 years out of school. “This situation compels us to take measure on emergency basis,” he said.

He said “We will have to provide education to marginalized groups and ignored segments of the society to stand amongst the developed nations.”

He said that human indicators were all linked with education and there was a dire need to introduce education as element for improving human indicators.

NCHD is also going to launch School Health Programme Initiative all over the country in primary schools that will screen and provide health facilities to children in deprived areas, he maintained.

Chairman NCHD directed the management to increase collaboration with other departments, NGOs, INGOs, donors and philanthropist as they can play an important role for improving literacy situation in the country.

Share on: WhatsApp