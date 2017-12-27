Listen to Shahbaz

ADDRESSING a ceremony at police training college in Sihala, Punjab Chief Minister urged all the political parties to keep aside their differences and work collectively to take forward the country on the path envisioned by the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. At a time when the country is marking birth anniversary of Quaid with weeklong celebrations, the Punjab CM has very forcefully and rightly pointed towards establishing unity in our ranks as per the ideals of Quaid in order to cope with the multidimensional challenges faced by Pakistan today and we expect that other parties will give some ear to his advice and shun the course of triggering anarchy in order to really turn this country into a cradle of peace and prosperity.

Over the last nine years, we have seen the Punjab CM turning his words into action, thus earning the reputation of a ‘doer’ and resultantly he has emerged on the horizon as the national leader, all set to spearhead the PML (N)’s election campaign for the next polls. Even the worst of his critics cannot deny the extraordinary work executed by him in different realms ranging from the social sector including health and education to the provision of modern transport facilities in big cities. His concept of metro bus project is now being emulated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi as well. Just recently, we saw the inauguration of South Asia’s largest and most modern Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transport Institute in Lahore which will provide free of cost treatment to deserving patients who cannot otherwise afford this expensive of kidney diseases. Similarly cardiology facilities are working in the big cities of Punjab. As regards education sector, the provincial government has also done wonders especially in the IT sector. Shahbaz’s lap top scheme earned so much appreciation that the federal government expanded it across the country during the current tenure. Especially this time around, the Punjab CM also tried to extend the benefits of development to the rural areas. For this the project of ‘farm to market road’ was completed while those of clean drinking water, solid waste management and many others are also at the execution phase. In terms of development, it will not be wrong to say that the reflection of Quaid’s Pakistan could be seen in Punjab and we expect that Shahbaz Sharif will continue to work with same passion in future as well to full realize the dream seen by the leaders of Pakistan Movement for the country.

