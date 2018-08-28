Listen to OLMT contractors

AS the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has given instructions for expeditious completion of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project, contractors of the project maintain they are in deep trouble due to financial constraints as well as negative and motivated propaganda against this developmental venture. According to media reports, a private contractor working on the Lahore Orange Line project has requested the Punjab Planning and Development Department to rescue him as he faces an uncertain situation.

OLMT will not only play a pivotal role in addressing woes of daily travellers but also give Lahore a new and modern look like any other city of the world. It is, however, regrettable that attempts were made during its execution either to disrupt its completion or delay its implementation and work on important segments of the project remained suspended for twenty months. Thanks to the favourable verdict by the apex court, work on the project resumed but it could not pick up momentum due to political instability. The contractor maintains the company continued executing the works without sabotaging the project by stopping or suspending the execution of works for want of funds. Required funding for execution of works was managed through bank borrowing in the form of running finance, inland LCs and extensive market credits. He also maintains the company managed to complete the work on two year old rates and incurred deficit of three billion rupees.

Everyone knows the circumstances surrounding this project, therefore, plight of the contractor is understandable. His grievances need to be thoroughly looked into by the new government and necessary funds released for expeditious completion of the project. There are many other important ongoing projects in different districts of Punjab and they are also facing difficulties in timely release of funds and there are fears that this could lead to cost escalation. Therefore, as per its announcement and commitment, the new government should ensure their unhindered completion so that people could benefit from these projects.

