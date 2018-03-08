Listen to APTMA

OVER the past many months, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has persistently been raising voice and even protesting on the roads to get their demands fulfilled especially pertaining to cut in the prices of energy but all their voices appear to be falling on deaf ears. The attitude of the government towards the sector is surprising as the PML(N) is always considered to be a pro-industry and also the incumbent Minister for Textile Pervaiz Malik soon after assuming charge last year had promised to announce a special package for the sector in order to boost the tumbling exports but so far there appears to be nothing in the offing.

At a time when the country is facing burgeoning trade and fiscal deficit with stagnant exports, ignoring the important sector of textile which has an overwhelming impact on the economy and contributes almost sixty percent to the exports, will be suicidal for the economy and not help in any manner to reduce the growing trade deficit. If we look towards regional competitors such as Bangladesh, India, China and Vietnam, they are fully backing the industry with all sorts of incentives including low cost of inputs which has given them the edge to multiply their exports. Whilst in our case, several factors are impeding the growth of our industry and thereby it is losing its share in the world trade. In today’s highly competitive global environment, textile sector also needs to upgrade its supply chain, improve productivity and maximise value addition to survive. This is only possible if the sector is provided with congenial environment and full support to meet these challenges and attain global competitiveness. We, therefore, will urge Finance and Commerce Ministries to sit with the representatives of APTMA and address their genuine concerns vis-à-vis removal of surcharges on electricity tariff and also provision of gas and LNG on subsidized rates that should be regionally competitive. The demand of APTMA that a single gas price of Rs 600 per MMBTU should be ensured across the country is very much genuine and we expect that the Prime Minister will personally look into the woes of the textile industry and announce a comprehensive package to revive the sector aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of its products that indeed will go a long way in pushing up and achieving export targets.

