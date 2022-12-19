Argentina defeated France in the final of the FIFA World Cup to climb the esteemed list of multiple-time winners after the 22nd edition of the competition came to an end at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Their triumph was the third time their nation has won the pinnacle of world football and its first since 1986.

Only Brazil (5), Italy (4) and Germany (4) have won more competitions than Argentina.

Following is a list of every World Cup winner since the competition first began in 1930 with Uruguay winning the inaugural edition.

Complete list of FIFA World Cup winners:

Year Winner Runners-up Host country Total Teams Matches 1930 Uruguay Argentina Uruguay 13 16 1934 Italy Czechia Italy 16 17 1938 Italy Hungary France 15 18 1942 Did not take place 1946 Did not take place 1950 Uruguay Brazil Brazil 13 22 1954 Germany Hungary Switzerland 16 26 1958 Brazil Sweden Sweden 16 35 1962 Brazil Czechia Chile 16 32 1966 England Germany England 16 32 1970 Brazil Italy Mexico 16 32 1974 Germany Netherlands West Germany 16 38 1978 Argentina Netherlands Argentina 16 38 1982 Italy Germany Spain 24 52 1986 Argentina Germany Mexico 24 52 1990 Germany Argentina Italy 24 52 1994 Brazil Italy United States 24 52 1998 France Brazil France 32 64 2002 Brazil Germany South Korea, Japan 32 64 2006 Italy France Germany 32 64 2010 Spain Netherlands South Africa 32 64 2014 Germany Argentina Brazil 32 64 2018 France Croatia Russia 32 64 2022 Argentina France Qatar 32 64

The 2026 edition will see the competition expand to 48 teams and will take place in Mexico, Canada and the USA.