Argentina defeated France in the final of the FIFA World Cup to climb the esteemed list of multiple-time winners after the 22nd edition of the competition came to an end at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Their triumph was the third time their nation has won the pinnacle of world football and its first since 1986.
Only Brazil (5), Italy (4) and Germany (4) have won more competitions than Argentina.
Following is a list of every World Cup winner since the competition first began in 1930 with Uruguay winning the inaugural edition.
Complete list of FIFA World Cup winners:
|Year
|Winner
|Runners-up
|Host country
|Total Teams
|Matches
|1930
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|Uruguay
|13
|16
|1934
|Italy
|Czechia
|Italy
|16
|17
|1938
|Italy
|Hungary
|France
|15
|18
|1942
|Did not take place
|1946
|Did not take place
|1950
|Uruguay
|Brazil
|Brazil
|13
|22
|1954
|Germany
|Hungary
|Switzerland
|16
|26
|1958
|Brazil
|Sweden
|Sweden
|16
|35
|1962
|Brazil
|Czechia
|Chile
|16
|32
|1966
|England
|Germany
|England
|16
|32
|1970
|Brazil
|Italy
|Mexico
|16
|32
|1974
|Germany
|Netherlands
|West Germany
|16
|38
|1978
|Argentina
|Netherlands
|Argentina
|16
|38
|1982
|Italy
|Germany
|Spain
|24
|52
|1986
|Argentina
|Germany
|Mexico
|24
|52
|1990
|Germany
|Argentina
|Italy
|24
|52
|1994
|Brazil
|Italy
|United States
|24
|52
|1998
|France
|Brazil
|France
|32
|64
|2002
|Brazil
|Germany
|South Korea, Japan
|32
|64
|2006
|Italy
|France
|Germany
|32
|64
|2010
|Spain
|Netherlands
|South Africa
|32
|64
|2014
|Germany
|Argentina
|Brazil
|32
|64
|2018
|France
|Croatia
|Russia
|32
|64
|2022
|Argentina
|France
|Qatar
|32
|64
The 2026 edition will see the competition expand to 48 teams and will take place in Mexico, Canada and the USA.