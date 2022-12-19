Argentina defeated France in the final of the FIFA World Cup to climb the esteemed list of multiple-time winners after the 22nd edition of the competition came to an end at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. 

Their triumph was the third time their nation has won the pinnacle of world football and its first since 1986.

Only Brazil (5), Italy (4) and Germany (4) have won more competitions than Argentina.

Following is a list of every World Cup winner since the competition first began in 1930 with Uruguay winning the inaugural edition.

Complete list of FIFA World Cup winners:

YearWinnerRunners-upHost countryTotal TeamsMatches
1930UruguayArgentinaUruguay1316
1934ItalyCzechiaItaly1617
1938ItalyHungaryFrance1518
1942Did not take place
1946Did not take place
1950UruguayBrazilBrazil1322
1954GermanyHungarySwitzerland1626
1958BrazilSwedenSweden1635
1962BrazilCzechiaChile1632
1966EnglandGermanyEngland1632
1970BrazilItalyMexico1632
1974GermanyNetherlandsWest Germany1638
1978ArgentinaNetherlandsArgentina1638
1982ItalyGermanySpain2452
1986ArgentinaGermanyMexico2452
1990GermanyArgentinaItaly2452
1994BrazilItalyUnited States2452
1998FranceBrazilFrance3264
2002BrazilGermanySouth Korea, Japan3264
2006ItalyFranceGermany3264
2010SpainNetherlandsSouth Africa3264
2014GermanyArgentinaBrazil3264
2018FranceCroatiaRussia3264
2022ArgentinaFranceQatar3264

The 2026 edition will see the competition expand to 48 teams and will take place in Mexico, Canada and the USA.

