List and photos of 10 most beautiful women in the world in 2023

The list of the top 10 most beautiful women in the world in 2023 is here; you can look it over and read about them. Take some style cues from these beauty divas by taking a glance at them.

Since we have published in-depth information about them, be sure to read the entire article. This is the updated list of the top 10 beautiful women in the world for 2023.

Before you read the article, remember that the list has been prepared based on the golden ratio of beauty. These beautiful divas reach — and exceed — this ratio.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Marie Comer is a British actress. She was born and brought up in Liverpool.

In 2008 she began her career. Jodie Comer is the first to stand on the top 10 list of most beautiful women in the world. According to the ratio, her face is the most accurate.

Jodie Marie Comer is 30 years old, and her few famous films are Free Guy, Help, The White Princess, Doctor Foster, Killing Eve, etc. She also won awards like British Academy Television Award for Best Actress, Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande-Butera is a famous American singer, songwriter, and actress. Ariana stands second on the top 10 list of most beautiful women in the world. She is so talented that she is known to have an octave vocal range of four.

The 29 years old born on 26 June 1993 and achieved so many awards in her career, including two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, one Bambi Award, two Billboard Music Awards and 30 Guinness World Records etc.

Zendaya

Zendaya’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. She is an American actress, model and singer, and of course, we all know about her. She is so beautiful that she earned a place in the world’s top 10 most beautiful women.

She is just 22 years old and gained a place in the top 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. She is famous for her work roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dune, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria and other Spiderman Series. She was awarded a Golden Globe Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Beyonce

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress. And she is also standing in the list of top 10 most beautiful women. She is 41 years old and has maintained herself very well.

She has four beautiful children. Regarded as one of the most successful performers of her generation, she is known for her boundary-pushing artistry and vocal abilities.

Bella Hadid

A very well-known American supermodel is Bella Hadid. Her face is the most beautiful face, as determined by the golden ratio of beauty.

Regarding her accomplishments, she has been on 29 worldwide Vogue covers. The British Fashion Council honoured her Model of the Year in 2022. She was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most important people in the world, together with Zendaya.

Deepika Padukone

On the list of the top 10 most attractive women in the world, she is the only Indian actress. The highest-paid actress in India is Deepika. She also worked with Hollywood. She was listed among the top 100 world influencers by Time magazine in 2018.

Taylor Swift

She is renowned for both her beauty and her many talents. She is a multi-talented woman who has worked as a singer-songwriter, record producer, actress, director, and businesswoman.

She is ranked among the top 10 most attractive women in the world thanks to her beauty. Her distinctive songwriting abilities set her apart from the competition. Taylor’s talented personality helped her win a lot of awards.

Kim Kardashian

Glamorous businesswomen, models, public figures, and socialites. She is one of the people whose names were among the top ten most attractive ladies in the world. She is exceedingly wealthy; her net worth is 1.2 billion dollars.

Jourdan Dunn

She is a British model whose full name is Jourdan Sherise Dunn. She is listed among the top 10 most attractive women in the world thanks to her beauty. Because she was the first black model to walk a Prada runway in so many years, she is a source of pride for black models.

Because of her talent, she was chosen in 2014 to represent Maybelline New York. The model has done work for brands like Gap, H&M, DNKY, Burberry, and Marcus.

HoYeon Jung

In South Korea, she is a well-known actress and model. Her fantastic work may be found in the Squid Game web series. She also created paintings, sculptures, and digital artworks, which is another gift. Around the world, her paintings can be seen in galleries and exhibitions.

The Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, among other accolades, was given to her for her brilliant work.