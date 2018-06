Special Correspondent

Karachi

Country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves have increased by $8 million to $16,419.6 billion.

According to State Bank of Pakistan the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16,419.6 billion the first of June.

The break-up of the foreign reserves positions Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan $10.041 billion, Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks $6.378 billion and the total liquid foreign reserves $16.419 billion.