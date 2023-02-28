Lionel Scaloni has signed a contract extension with Argentina which will keep him as the team’s coach until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The deal was confirmed by Argentine Football Association (AFA) and Scaloni himself but neither side elaborated on the agreement.

An extension for the 44-year-old was the most logical outcome given he just led his team to its most valuable trophy, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in 36 years.

Scaloni’s contract reportedly expired after the tournament concluded and long negotiations followed between the governing body and their coach. In the end, all details seem to have been ironed out which should make everyone involved happy.

Scaloni succeeded for Albiceleste where Marcelo Bielsa, Jorge Sampoli and even the great Diego Maradona failed, delivering a world cup to the country.

His appointment in 2018 was widely criticized for his lack of experience and he was initially offered the role in a temporary capacity. But his rapport with the team and its stars allowed him to take over the role permanently a year later.

He ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for an international trophy with the 2021 Copa America title before winning the World Cup as well. Scaloni was named FIFA Coach of the Year for his efforts.

Lionel Messi was also said to be keen on Lionel Scaloni signing an Argentina extension and may even accompany the team in three years’ time as they defend their title.

Argentina’s first match since Qatar will be a March 23 friendly against Panama at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.