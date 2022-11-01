David Beckham’s Inter Miami are in play to land the biggest footballing free agent in the summer with reports linking Lionel Messi to the MLS club steadily gaining momentum.

Messi is set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires and the Argentine is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing beginning in January.

PSG, however, have no intention of letting Messi walk in the midst of one of his best seasons and is eager to extend his deal by a further year(s) to preserve the vaunted Messi, Neymar and Mappe trio as it looks to add a Champions League crown to its trophy cabinet.

The 35-year-old has also shelved any talk about his future until the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar which is expected to be his last.

Inter Miami will also have to stave off a romantic reunion between Lionel Messi and Barcelona which has not looked the same without its most decorated player.

But according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the MLS franchise now “expects” Messi to arrive with Jorge and Jose Mas, co-owners of Inter Miami, holding several meetings with Messi’s father.

He also already holds property in Miami with Messi frequently visiting the city during the offseason for some downtime with his family due to the city’s strong links with Latin American culture.

The Argentine would easily be MLS’ highest profile signing ever, instantly becoming the face of the league and the “soccer” culture in America ahead of the country hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Messi has bounced back from a slow start in Paris this year recording 11 goals and 13 assists in 16 matches in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.