Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi was the subject of a threatening message left by armed men after a shootout in his native city of Rosario, Santa Fe.

According to reports, two gunmen shot up a supermarket owned by Messi’s in-laws and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

No casualties were reported but a letter addressing the seven-time FIFA Player of the Year was left at the doorstep.

“Messi, we are waiting for you, (Pablo) Javkin (the mayor) is also a narco, he is not going to take care of you,” the message allegedly read.

The incident garnered the attention of Argentina’s federal ministers as it involved one of its greatest sportsmen ever.

The city’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, went to the supermarket and lashed out at federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario, located about 190 miles northwest of the capital of Buenos Aires.

Celia Arena, justice minister for Santa Fe, said the attack amounted to “terrorism” by a “mafia” group meant to intimidate the broader population.

Neither Lionel Messi nor Antonella addressed the shootout on any of their social media platforms.

Messi, currently in Paris, will lead Argentina in front of its fans for the first time since winning the World Cup when his side takes on Panama in Buenos Aires on March 23rd and Curacao in the northern city of Santiago del Estero five days later.