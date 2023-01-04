Lionel Messi has reported back to training at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following a break after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old was given time off to recuperate after leading Argentina’s successful World Cup campaign. Messi spent two weeks in his native Argentina in Rosario before touching down in France’s capital, a country he beat in the final for the honours.

Just like his other teammates, Messi spent his time away enjoying his greatest achievement and was constantly pictured and video-graphed at various events basking in his success.

Despite the expected callousness he was welcomed back by Neymar and was given a “Guard of Honour” before a training session.

PSG’s boss Christophe Galtier had earlier refuted reports of a rift between Messi and his teammate Kylian Mbappe after the majority of Argentina’s celebrations post-World Cup were directed at him.

There is also increased speculation that the only 7 times Ballon d’Or winner will pen a new deal in the Parisian capital.

With the celebrations behind him, Lionel Messi will be hoping to add even more success to an already incredible season by delivering the first Champions League to PSG. The team struggled in its recent match without him and Neymar and Galtier will be hoping his two talismans can restore their supremacy soon.

After struggling in his first season in France, Messi has bounced back with 7 goals and 10 assists in 13 league games this season.