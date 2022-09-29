Lionel Messi could soon make a return to Barcelona according to the club’s vice president Eduard Romeu.

Messi, Barcelona’s most decorated superstar, had to leave the club for France’s Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 due to the Catalans’ dire financial situation. The Argentine signed a two-year deal with the Franch Champions with an option of a further year but is yet to make up his mind on his next move with his focus on the World Cup this year.

Barcelona, meanwhile, has implemented several strategies to get its debt under control, improving its financial situation which could help Lionel Messi make a return to the club.

“It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent,” Romeu told Catalunya Radio.

“But it’s a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn’t correspond to me (to make those decisions), but it would be viable.”

Romeu said that recent asset sales totalling over €700 million have helped save the team from financial ruin, but he cautioned that Barcelona has not completely recovered financially.

“There’s still a need for austerity and there is a lot of work to do. (I predict) Barca will be healthy within five years. In the ’24-25 season, we will be at the level we should be,” Romeu said.

Their asset sales allowed the club to sign much-needed reinforcements in Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Messi initially struggled in his new home in Paris but has found his footing this season but a call from Barcelona where he spent the majority of his life may be too good to turn down.