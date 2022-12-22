Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed on a verbal contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) according to several international media sources.

French daily Le Parisien was the first to report the story which was later picked up by media outlets worldwide.

Messi’s current deal with the club was set to expire at the end of this season while he was free to talk to other clubs in January. PSG was hoping to keep hold of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner for at least another season.

The 35-year-old was instead focused on the World Cup with Argentina and refused to make any decision until the tournament concluded. However, winning the biggest trophy of his career seems to have changed his mind and he is looking to keep playing in Europe for a couple of more years.

His new extension will keep him with the Ligue 1 champions until at least the 2023-24 season.

The news of Lionel Messi extending his PSG contract comes as a blow to Inter Miami and Barcelona who were in the running for his signature. The MLS club was the favourite to sign him in the European summer.

PSG’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was confident that Messi was happy at the Ligue 1 champions, adding that discussions about an extension would be held after the World Cup.

“He’s very happy; you can see that with the national team,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“So what we agreed together — that after the World Cup, sit down together”.

Messi seems to have settled down in his second season at the club and has recorded 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions so far this season.

With Mbappe, Neymar and Messi all in devastating form, this may be PSG’s best chance of finally winning the Champions League.