Lionel Messi has become just the third player in the history of football to score 100 international goals after netting a hat trick against Curaçao in Santiago del Estero.

Sitting on 99 goals at the start of the game, Messi took just 20 minutes to reach the mark, beating Eloy Room with a low shot before adding two more before halftime to take his tally to 102 international goals.

Nicolás González, Ezno Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, and Gonzalo Montiel also etched their name on the scoresheet during the 7-0 rout.

Lionel Messi is the first South American men’s player to breach the 100 goals mark in international football, a feat unmatched by Diego Maradona and Pele.

Brazil’s Marta has 109 goals to her name.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (120*) and Iran’s Ali Daei (109) have scored more on the international stage.

46 of Messi’s goals have been scored in international friendlies while the PSG forward has scored 28 goals in World Cup qualifiers. Messi has scored 13 times in the Copa America and 13 goals in 26 matches at the World Cup becoming the country’s highest scorer in the competition last year.

He also has a Copa America, the Finalissima and the World Cup trophy to go along with his goal tally on the international stage.

The 35-year-old will get a chance to move closer to second on the list when Argentina host Curacao in a friendly on March 28.

* Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing for Portugal.